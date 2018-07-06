Zac Efron shows off his new dreadlocks, and he's 'about to be roasted so bad'

Zac Efron showed off his new hairstyle on Instagram on Thursday, and people can't decide whether they love it or hate it.
The 30-year-old "Greatest Showman" star and former Disney heartthrob got dreadlocks.
"Just for fun," he wrote on Instagram, where a black-and-white photo of him wearing shades, facial scruff and the dreads has earned more than 1.3 million likes so far.
But instagram doesn't have a "hate" button, and comments on his post suggest the hairstyle would get panned by quite a few people if it did.
“Oof wearing dreads is a bad idea for someone like you, I hope your publicist is ready,” one Instagram user warned Efron, according to Us Weekly.
Instagram user "Curlygirl0527" effectively summed up the negative feedback with this: "Nooooooooo."
"Dreadlocks are, of course, a hairstyle most often worn by black people who are often criticized and publicly shamed for wearing the style," writes Cosmopolitan.
"Remember when Giuliana Rancic said Zendaya looked like she 'smells like patchouli oil or weed' because her hair was styled into locs that day? So it comes as no surprise that Efron would be accused of cultural appropriation now.
"After seeing the photo, many have taken to Twitter and his Instagram comments to say he's officially 'cancelled.'"
Efron faces the same backlash Kim Kardashian walked into last month when she wore braids to the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
"I’m so sick of kim kardashian wearing these braids it’s like she’s doing it to (tick) off black people intentionally," tweeted one critic.
People saw that same train speeding toward Efron.
"He's about to be roasted so bad," one commenter warned on the Instagram photo.
"ah yes! Black people’s culture!!! Just for fun!!!! Don’t let the Black judges in court with that hair tho!!!!!!" wrote another.
He "needs a black gf to tell him no to things like this. I volunteer," wrote a female fan.
"The summer heat appears to be getting to celebrities," writes Vulture. "Famous musicians are getting into DM fights with normals and subtweeting castration threats at exes, and today, Zac Efron has dreadlocks.
"Stay hydrated out there, everyone. Things are starting to get out of hand."
But, as with most things having to do with hair, this debate isn't cut and dried.
Doesn't the man have the right to wear his hair however he chooses, Efron fans argued?
"Why does everything need to be such an issue? Just exhausting. Can't it just be hair?" argued an Efron fan on Instagram.
"Why (do) people have to turn everything into a discussion, nowadays? I wonder," wrote another. "Is it (too) difficult to just mind your own business, and let others mind theirs? This lack of respect and tolerance makes me sad."
"There are people dying in the world and people are worried about hair?” wrote another fan who added an eye-roll emoji, for emphasis you know.
