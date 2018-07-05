Lava swirls like a tornado in dramatic footage of Kilauea eruption

Scientists monitoring the Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii saw something unique recently: a lava "tornado."

"The vortex of rapidly swirling air entrained andflung bits of lava 10s of feet," the United States Geological Survey said in a tweet. Scientists captured the footage by using telephoto lenses, the agency said. The fiery whirlwind happened off and on for about 10 minutes.

#Whirlwind in the #Kilauea #LERZ #fissure8 channel. The vortex of rapidly swirling air entrained & flung bits of #lava 10s of feet. #HVO scientists used telephoto lens & maintained safe distance. Whirlwind occurred on and off for 10 minutes. https://t.co/vOjDzOXaSl #KilaueaErupts pic.twitter.com/rldRciWrjE — USGS Volcanoes (@USGSVolcanoes) July 2, 2018

The agency said the event was documented from a safe distance, perhaps trying to warn people away from trying to capture their own lava tornadoes on camera.

From May 3, when Kilauea started erupting, through mid-June, about 40 people were arrested for loitering near lava flows. The penalty for loitering near a lava flow ranges from a $5,000 fine to a year in jail.

Since Kilauea began erupting, lava has destroyed more than 40 structures and the eruption has opened more than 20 vents into the ground — four of which have merged into one large crack, according to the Associated Press. At least one person has been injured.