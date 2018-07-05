Newest gorilla at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois gets name: Ali

This July 1, 2018 photo provided by The Chicago Zoological Society shows Ali, pronounced "Allie,", a baby western lowland gorilla in her mother Koola's arms, at Brookfield Zoo, In Brookfield, Ill. Ali was born a month ago. For the next four months or so, Ali will cling to her mother, before she starts venturing a few feet away. The zoo said that western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered, with experts estimating there are just 200,000 living in their native habitat. Chicago Zoological Society via AP Jim Schulz