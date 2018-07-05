Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.
Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a hot tub in a lush Altadena, California, backyard. On a hot afternoon, the bear enjoyed the yard and the Jacuzzi — and even got to taste the cocktail the homeowner left behind.
Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a hot tub in a lush Altadena, California, backyard. On a hot afternoon, the bear enjoyed the yard and the Jacuzzi — and even got to taste the cocktail the homeowner left behind.
Security video shows a man in a top hat stealing cash and cookies from Living the Dream Ice Cream in Eureka, California, early Sunday, police said. Officers arrested Christian Bradford, 59, early Monday on suspicion of burglary.
A fire at an auto upholstery and repair lot on 18th Avenue and Power Inn Road in Sacramento was intense. One person was found dead in a recreational vehicle at the lot. At least eight vehicles were destroyed in the 3:15 a.m. blaze.
Byron police Lt. Bryan Hunter was driving in Macon near Riverside Drive and Spring Street on June 26, 2018, when he was rear-ended by a distracted driver. Everyone in the three-car crash was OK because they were all wearing seat belts, Hunter said.
A Dodge Ram pickup drove into a Walmart in San Angelo, Texas, after the driver was allegedly seen arguing with a woman he was with at the store early Thursday. Video shows the truck crashing through the front and driving past the frozen food aisles.
It all started with a video posted on the Bexar County Sheriff Department's Facebook page. A viral lip sync battle has broken out among Texas law enforcement as departments challenge each other on social media.
Twenty years ago, this was filmed in Yosemite National Park. campground. According to the National Park Service, 1998 was the year with the highest number of documented human-bear incidents in Yosemite's history (1,600).
University of Michigan heavyweight wrestler Adam Coon lost an epic tug of war battle against 50 children in a Twitter video posted June 28. As punishment, he performed a series of pushups, with the children counting each one out loud.