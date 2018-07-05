Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.
By
Distracted driver slams into patrol car

National

Distracted driver slams into patrol car

Byron police Lt. Bryan Hunter was driving in Macon near Riverside Drive and Spring Street on June 26, 2018, when he was rear-ended by a distracted driver. Everyone in the three-car crash was OK because they were all wearing seat belts, Hunter said.