Her son was on life support. But her boss argued 'there is no reason you can't work'

Her son was still on life support, so Crystal Reynolds Fisher asked her boss at a gas station for a couple of days off.
Fisher shared the conversation between herself and the store manager on Facebook — and it has since racked up over 70,000 shares and thousands of comments.
In Fisher's interview with Fox17, the mom from Albion, Michigan, said her son fell ill with a fever of 104 degrees on Thursday morning. The news gave Fisher a panic attack, she said, so the mom had her daughter call her boss at Folk Oil company.
“She said ‘can you have somebody cover mom for [Friday], my brother’s really sick, they’re going to have to ventilate him,’” Crystal recalled, according to Fox17. “And the boss, I could hear her over the phone and she told my daughter ‘this ain’t the way we run things, you’re mother needs to be the one calling me.’”
Fisher told Fox17 that she did not return to work, as her 18-year-old son Jason remained on life support at the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor with a suspected bacterial infection.
The mom reached out again to her manager on Saturday to keep her updated on the situation.
"Hi Dawn this is Crystal, I'm just letting u know my son is still on life support so until he is out of the bad I will not be able to make it to work," the mom wrote. "I can let u know as he starts to get better so that way I can return to work with no problems."
Her manager's response?
"That isn't how we do things," she texted, "so I'll accept that you're quitting."
Crystal expressed shock at the message, writing that her "child's life (is) on the line." The manager said she "will not tolerate drama" — and that "there is no reason you can't work."
"If you aren't there to work your shift tomorrow," the boss said, "then I take that as you've quit."
Fisher threatened to call corporate, and Dawn responded with a phone number. The distressed mom asked her boss if she could work under the same circumstances.
"Yes I would, I still have bills to pay and something to keep me busy and occupied," the boss texted. "We don't just get to come and go as we please at Folk Oil. I have tomorrow and Monday covered. Your son is in the best place he can be.
"I have a store to run and that's my focus."
PS Food Mart, the gas station managed by Folk Oil Company, announced on Facebook that it has since fired the manager.
"We have also reaffirmed to our employee that she will be able to take all the time off that she needs during this difficult period," the company wrote.
The fired manager declined a comment to WWMT. But Fisher told her former boss that "I pray for you."
"I pray for you," she said. "That's all I can say."
