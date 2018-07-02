He beat a 68-year-old woman with a hammer and left her on the curb, NY police say

A man armed with a hammer went on a rampage that left a woman laying naked and unconscious in front of her home, according to New York City authorities.
Ryan Wilson, 32, first took his hammer to the windows of a Dodge pickup, Honda Accord and Dodge Durango the night of June 13, police said, Patch reported Monday. He allegedly smashed the vehicles and then headed up to his neighbor’s apartment on the third floor of the multi-family home in Brooklyn, according to NBC New York.
Wilson beat Gladys Byers, 68, in her home, striking her three times before dragging her down the stairs and out the door of the residence by her feet, court records show, the New York Daily News reported. Byers was reportedly naked except for a nightgown around her neck. Her body was left on the curb, Patch reported.
Wilson then went back to his apartment located beneath Byer’s home, NBC New York reported. Responding officers used a stun gun on Wilson after finding him with a hammer and knife in his hands, the news station reported. He was arrested.
The critically injured Byers was taken to an area hospital with a skull fracture, brain damage and broken facial bones, the Daily News reported. Family members told NBC New York Byers went into cardiac arrest a few days later.
Byers died of her injuries on June 19, the Daily News reported.
Neighbors told NBC New York that Wilson has mental health issues. He was charged with attempted murder and a slew of other offenses after the assault, Patch reported. He could now face murder charges.
