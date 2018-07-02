Paddle boarder has close encounter with great white shark off California coast

Santa Barbara paddle boarder Mario Guilin captures drone footage of a peaceful encounter with a great white shark in Carpinteria, California.
By
Distracted driver slams into patrol car

National

Distracted driver slams into patrol car

Byron police Lt. Bryan Hunter was driving in Macon near Riverside Drive and Spring Street on June 26, 2018, when he was rear-ended by a distracted driver. Everyone in the three-car crash was OK because they were all wearing seat belts, Hunter said.