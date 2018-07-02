TOUR 2018: Divisions remain after Froome's drug case

FILE - In this July 23, 2017 file photo Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is followed by teammate Colombia's Sergio Henao Montoya, as they pass the Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris. Chris Froome has been cleared of doping by the International Cycling Union in a decision that should allow him to pursue a record-tying fifth Tour de France title. A UCI statement says "Froome's sample results do not constitute an AAF (Adverse Analytical Finding)," adding that it has decided "to close the proceedings against Mr Froome." The Tour begins Saturday and _ until this decision _ race organizers were reportedly denying him entry. Christophe Ena AP Photo