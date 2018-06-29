Michigan wrestler takes on 50 children in epic tug of war battle

University of Michigan heavyweight wrestler Adam Coon lost an epic tug of war battle against 50 children in a Twitter video posted June 28. As punishment, he performed a series of pushups, with the children counting each one out loud.
