8-foot alligator caught outside Walmart was making a midnight run, Texas cops say

An 8-foot long alligator was caught recently "trying to sneak out of the pond for an after midnight shop" at a Walmart in south Texas, police say.
A customer saw the alligator in the store's parking lot before 6 a.m. Thursday walking back toward the pond, police in Aransas Pass told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.
Officers were called to the parking lot to find the gator along with a game warden from Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Caller-Times reported.
Sure enough, officers discovered the animal had moved from the parking lot to a grassy area nearby, police body cam video obtained by KIII showed.
Police later posted a video on Facebook of two men holding onto the alligator as another officer wrapped tape around the animal's jaws. In the background, headlights from a vehicle and the Walmart sign illuminate the scene.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
The video has garnered more than 75,000 Facebook views and has been shared more than 1,100 times.
The alligator has since been taken to an undisclosed location away from the public by Texas Parks and Wildlife officials, the Caller-Times reported.
