Watch shirtless man snarl traffic on L.A. freeway

A tornado caused widespread damage in the town of Eureka, Kansas on Tuesday night. A few injuries were reported from the storm. Drone footage the next day shows the damage from the air. (June 27, 2018)
Video released by the City of Huntington Park, California shows a man aiming and shooting fireworks at police officers after the Mexico vs. Germany World Cup soccer match. Police say the suspect was arrested on multiple felony charges.
Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
A Bridgewater, Mass., woman was able to fight off a man who police say assaulted and attempted to abduct her as she was out for a run. Gordon Lyons was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping.
Whether health information is stored on paper or electronically, patients have the right to keep it private, the right to get a copy of their records, to request to make a change to those records, and to know how that information is used and shared.
Sky Frame, a Wendy's employee in Catoosa, Okla., posted video to Facebook that shows a dead mouse and mouse feces inside a bag of burger buns at the restaurant. She says management has not done anything to address a recurring mouse issue.
The U.S. Border Patrol released video of a brief tour they gave reporters inside a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, where it holds families arrested at the southern U.S. border. The video shows adult and children housed in cages.