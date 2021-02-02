Slow Pace of Vaccinations Pushes Europe Toward Second Economic Slump

The new year was supposed to bring improved economic fortunes across Europe, as coronavirus vaccines made their way into the bloodstream.

Instead, the eurozone economy shrank at the end of 2020, according to official figures out Tuesday, raising fears of a double-dip recession and demonstrating that the pandemic is likely to remain a force for at least a few more months in the face of the European Union’s pronounced failure to distribute vaccines.

Economic output in the 19 countries that belong to the eurozone fell 0.7% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary estimate by the European Union’s official statistics agency. For the full year, overall output fell 5.1%.

Europe is likely to suffer continued economic contraction over the first three months of 2021 and perhaps into the early part of the next quarter, as governments are forced to maintain restrictions on commercial life, according to a report released Tuesday by Oxford Economics in London.

“There is definitely a risk that vaccine distribution continues to be disappointing,” said Tomas Dvorak, a eurozone economist with Oxford Economics. “There is risk that the second quarter will also get quite bad.”

Previously, Oxford and other economists had forecast stagnation for the first quarter of the year, followed by a marked improvement in the spring. That view was guided by the assumption that vaccines would be distributed widely, allowing authorities to lift restrictions imposed to choke off the spread of the coronavirus. As people returned to shops, restaurants and holiday destinations, and as factories resumed production, economies would again expand.

That scenario now appears set for a delay as Europe struggles to secure and distribute vaccines. The eurozone faces its second recession in six months after its economy shrank in the first half of 2020.

Across the 27 states of the European Union, only 2.5% of national populations on average have received at least one dose of vaccine, while Germany, Italy, and France are all below that mark. By contrast, Britain has injected at least one dose into more than 13% of the population. The United States has vaccinated about 7% of its population.