Your Vaccination Questions, Answered: Medical Concerns

<i>With the rollout of new coronavirus vaccines in the United States, an end to the pandemic is in sight. But first, federal health officials must manage a mass vaccination program, giving shots to as many of the country’s 260 million adults as are willing to get it. Reporters from The New York Times sorted through more than 4,000 questions submitted by readers, and answered the most common and interesting ones about getting the vaccine and what to expect.</i>

<strong>If I’ve had COVID-19 already, do I need the vaccine?</strong>

Although people who have contracted the virus are believed to have at least some natural immunity, it is too soon to know how long it lasts. People who have had COVID in the past are advised to wait about 90 days after infection before getting the shot. There are anecdotal reports, still being investigated, that people who have recovered from COVID have more side effects after the vaccine, possibly because their bodies mount a stronger immune response than someone who has never had the virus.

<strong> Does the vaccine work as well in older people?</strong>

All the evidence we have so far suggests that the answer is yes. The clinical trials for the two leading vaccines have shown that they work about the same in older people as younger people. As the vaccines get distributed, the vaccine makers and the CDC will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the vaccine in people 65 and older who, because of age-related changes in their immune systems, often don’t respond as well to vaccination as younger people do. But just as certain flu vaccines have been developed to evoke a stronger immune response in older people, it’s possible that one of the new vaccines could emerge as a better option for this age group. It’s just far too soon to know.

<strong>Will the vaccine work in someone with an autoimmune disorder?</strong>

Doctors believe the vaccine is safe for people with autoimmune conditions, but they don’t have specific data showing how well the vaccine will work in these patients.

While it’s possible that people being treated for an autoimmune condition will not generate an immune response to the vaccine that is as powerful as those with a normal immune system, most experts believe the vaccine will offer at least some protection.

<strong>Do we know if these vaccines will be safe for people who are immunocompromised?</strong>

Many patients with suppressed immune systems were excluded from the vaccine trials. However, the vaccine trials have included people with HIV, albeit in small numbers. Because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not contain weakened or inactivated virus, they are believed to be a safe option for people with HIV, as well as for other patients with compromised immune systems. People with compromised immune systems may not produce a robust immune response to the vaccine, and should continue to take precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19.