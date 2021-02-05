Your Vaccination Questions, Answered: Getting the Vaccine

<i>With the rollout of new coronavirus vaccines in the United States, an end to the pandemic is in sight. But first, federal health officials must manage a mass vaccination program, giving shots to as many of the country’s 260 million adults as are willing to get it. Reporters from The New York Times sorted through more than 4,000 questions submitted by readers, and answered the most common and interesting ones about getting the vaccine and what to expect.</i>

<strong>Am I eligible for the COVID vaccine in my state?</strong>

Currently more than 150 million people — nearly half the population — are eligible to be vaccinated. But each state makes the final decision about who goes first. Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities were the first to qualify. In mid-January, federal officials urged all states to open up eligibility to everyone 65 and older and to adults of any age with medical conditions that put them at high risk. But ultimately states will decide what conditions (like cancer, diabetes or obesity) and what jobs (like teachers, emergency responders or grocery store employees) should give someone early access to the vaccine. Go to your state health department website to find out vaccine eligibility where you live.

<strong>How much vaccine does the U.S. have available? When will the general population be eligible? </strong>

If all of the expected supply were used, the nation could average well over 2 million shots a day. But state and local vaccination centers have struggled to manage even the current flow of vaccine.

The vaccine supply is not expected to increase before April because of lack of manufacturing capacity. From April on, the supply outlook brightens. While it’s possible that the general population may become eligible for vaccination as early as April as supplies improve, scheduling bottlenecks and high demand could mean many people won’t be able to schedule appointments until late spring or early summer. President Joe Biden has announced the purchase of additional doses that would increase the administration’s total vaccine order by 50%, raising it from 400 million to 600 million doses — enough to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the “end of the summer, beginning of the fall,” Biden said.

<strong>I qualify now. How do I sign up?</strong>

This depends on what state or even what county you live in. Some local public health departments have set up portals where people can make appointments; others are holding mass vaccination events and inoculating people on a first-come, first-served basis. Details on how to sign up can be found on your state health department website.

<strong>What should I do if my appointment is canceled?</strong>

Thousands of people across the country have had their appointments abruptly canceled after vaccine shipments to local health departments and other distributors fell short of what was expected.

If your appointment is canceled, you’ll need to get back online and try again. But take heart. In the coming weeks, bottlenecks should begin to clear up as the Biden administration works to expand vaccination centers to include stadiums, pharmacies, doctors’ offices and mobile clinics.

<strong>Is the vaccine free?</strong>

You should not have to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine, although you will be asked for insurance information. If you don’t have insurance, you should still be given the vaccine at no charge. Congress passed legislation this spring that bars insurers from applying any cost sharing, such as a co-payment or deductible.

<strong>Is there a risk my state will run out of the vaccine before I get my second dose?</strong>

Health officials appear confident that everyone waiting for a second dose will get it, although high demand and supply bottlenecks could mean delays. Ideally you should get your second dose within three to four weeks of the first dose, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says patients may extend the interval between doses to six weeks if getting the second dose sooner is “not feasible.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s special adviser for the coronavirus, said patients should try to schedule their second dose on time, but local conditions may warrant a delay. “What the CDC is saying, sometimes, the situation is stressed where it’s very difficult to be exactly on time,” Fauci said. “So we’re saying, you can probably do it six weeks later. Quite frankly, immunologically, I don’t think that’s going to make a big difference.”

<strong>Has the first wave of health workers and nursing home residents been vaccinated? </strong>

Not yet. Getting health workers vaccinated has gone slower than hoped. A number of states are reporting vaccine hesitancy among some frontline workers and staff members at long-term care facilities. A survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 29% of health care workers were reluctant to get the vaccine.

<strong>What if I live abroad? Are U.S. embassies helping American citizens get vaccinated?</strong>

The U.S. Department of State does not plan to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to private American citizens overseas. Citizens traveling or residing overseas are advised to “follow host country developments and guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination,” according to the State Department. That means Americans living abroad must either get the vaccine offered in the country where they live or fly home.

<strong>What if I move after receiving my first dose? Can I get the second shot in another state?</strong>

As long as you have your proof of new residency and bring your vaccination card, you should be able to get your second dose. The only hitch could be that the new state has not started vaccinating people in your eligibility group or has a different vaccine or has less vaccine available than the state you left.