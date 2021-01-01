Britain Opts for Mix-and-Match Vaccinations, Confounding Experts

Britain has updated its vaccination playbook to allow for a mix-and-match vaccine regimen. If a second dose of the vaccine a patient originally received isn’t available, or if the manufacturer of the first shot isn’t known, another vaccine may be substituted, health officials said.

The new guidance contradicts guidelines in the United States, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines “are not interchangeable.”

Health officials in Britain are caught in a deadly race with the virus, which is surging again, and are struggling to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

The country has issued an emergency green light to two vaccines, developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca. According to Britain’s new guidance, “every effort should be made” to complete a dosing regimen with the same shot first used. But when “the same vaccine is not available, or if the first product received is unknown, it is reasonable to offer one dose of the locally available product” the second time around.

“This option is preferred if the individual is likely to be at immediate high risk or is considered unlikely to attend again,” the recommendation said. Because both vaccines target the spike protein of the coronavirus, “it is likely the second dose will help to boost the response to the first dose.”

But it is far from certain that the vaccines are so interchangeable, several researchers said.

Steven Danehy, a spokesman for Pfizer, pointed to the company’s late-stage clinical trial findings, which relied on a two-dose schedule of its vaccine that was 95% effective at preventing COVID-19.

Representatives of Public Health England and AstraZeneca did not respond to requests for comment.

Both vaccines are intended to be doled out in two-shot regimens, delivered three or four weeks apart. While the first shots of each vaccine are thought to be somewhat effective at preventing COVID-19, it’s the second dose that clinches the protective process.

In a controversial move, the British government this week also decided to front-load its vaccine rollout, delivering as many first doses to people as possible — a move that could delay second shots up to 12 weeks.