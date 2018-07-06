China trade tensions worry US farmers

The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.
Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.
Royal Thai Navy SEALs provide medical aid to a group of teenage soccer players and their coach who have been stuck inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province since June 23. Officials are still working to free them from the cave.
Miami-Dade police in Florida are looking for a man who filmed himself setting off a firework inside a Dollar Tree store near The Falls mall in southwest Miami-Dade on July 4th. The social media prankster goes by Doogang3x on Instagram.
It looks like scenes from a movie, but this is actual footage released by the Singapore Police Force from a coordinated raid on several sites July 2 which saw over S$1.2 million seized in a crackdown on illegal gambling surrounding the World Cup.
A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.
Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late on July 2, more than a week after they disappeared and touched off a desperate search.
Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a hot tub in a lush Altadena, California, backyard. On a hot afternoon, the bear enjoyed the yard and the Jacuzzi — and even got to taste the cocktail the homeowner left behind.
Security video shows a man in a top hat stealing cash and cookies from Living the Dream Ice Cream in Eureka, California, early Sunday, police said. Officers arrested Christian Bradford, 59, early Monday on suspicion of burglary.