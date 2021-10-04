Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

06-15-19-24-26-45

(six, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-five)

