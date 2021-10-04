Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
5-5-6
(five, five, six)
04-08-15-23-31
(four, eight, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
05-06-10-15-20-24-32-38-41-46-49-50-59-61-62-65-70-74-76-77
(five, six, ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven)
06-15-19-24-26-45
(six, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-five)
06-09-15-22
(six, nine, fifteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
12-22-54-66-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-two, fifty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)
