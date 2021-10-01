Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-11-20-28-41
(four, eleven, twenty, twenty-eight, forty-one)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-11-20-28-41
(four, eleven, twenty, twenty-eight, forty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments