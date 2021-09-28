Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

6-4-6

(six, four, six)

14-21-26-35-41

(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $520,000

03-04-06-09-10-13-15-22-23-24-34-35-43-49-53-54-61-63-73-74

(three, four, six, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-three, seventy-four)

03-08-10-37-40-43

(three, eight, ten, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

05-07-10-24

(five, seven, ten, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

21-22-39-44-60, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-four, sixty; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $545 million

