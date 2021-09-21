Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
08-11-16-24-25
(eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
08-11-16-24-25
(eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments