Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
3-2-6
(three, two, six)
08-11-16-24-25
(eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
05-08-11-16-18-23-25-35-40-41-47-48-56-58-60-64-68-70-79-80
(five, eight, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-nine, eighty)
07-15-16-23
(seven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-three)
36-41-45-51-56, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(thirty-six, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-six; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
Estimated jackpot: $490 million
Comments