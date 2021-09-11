Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-2-8
(one, two, eight)
19-20-22-34-42
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000
05-11-12-19-21-25-27-40-41-44-51-53-55-56-57-58-60-62-78-80
(five, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-eight, eighty)
03-19-29-30-41-49
(three, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-one, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
02-12-13-24
(two, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $383 million
20-31-38-40-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $409 million
