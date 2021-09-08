Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $368 million

09-22-41-47-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nine, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

September 08, 2021 8:27 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

September 08, 2021 8:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

September 08, 2021 8:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

September 08, 2021 8:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

September 08, 2021 8:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

September 08, 2021 8:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service