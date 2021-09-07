Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
7-1-0
(seven, one, zero)
02-08-14-20-23
(two, eight, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
08-09-11-13-14-21-22-23-26-27-32-33-34-35-54-60-62-70-77-80
(eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-seven, eighty)
04-07-18-24-27-45
(four, seven, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
07-12-13-22
(seven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
11-20-22-33-54, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(eleven, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, fifty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $375 million
