WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-1-0

(seven, one, zero)

02-08-14-20-23

(two, eight, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

08-09-11-13-14-21-22-23-26-27-32-33-34-35-54-60-62-70-77-80

(eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-seven, eighty)

04-07-18-24-27-45

(four, seven, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

07-12-13-22

(seven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

11-20-22-33-54, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(eleven, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, fifty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $375 million

