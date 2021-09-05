Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
13-28-30-32-41
(thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, forty-one)
