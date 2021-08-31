Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-1-8
(zero, one, eight)
10-19-25-30-39
(ten, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-02-08-15-19-21-23-26-32-35-38-39-44-54-58-59-67-74-75-76
(one, two, eight, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six)
04-10-12-14
(four, ten, twelve, fourteen)
08-14-31-58-68, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, thirty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
