Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(one, ten, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(one, ten, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments