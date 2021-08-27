Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3

(one, ten, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

