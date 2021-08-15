Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-5-8
(eight, five, eight)
12-22-28-34-41
(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-one)
04-10-16-21-23-24-30-32-36-42-47-51-55-57-59-64-66-67-75-76
(four, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-six)
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
Comments