Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
04-27-29-32-40-45
(four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty, forty-five)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
04-27-29-32-40-45
(four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty, forty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments