WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-35-36-54-64, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(two, thirty-five, thirty-six, fifty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

