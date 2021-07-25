Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

05-18-21-26-41

(five, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

02-05-08-11-14-21-24-28-35-40-41-43-45-48-49-70-71-74-75-78

(two, five, eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight)

06-07-20-21

(six, seven, twenty, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

July 25, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

July 25, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

July 25, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

July 25, 2021 9:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 25, 2021 9:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

July 25, 2021 9:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service