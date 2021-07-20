Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
21-24-26-35-42
(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-two)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
21-24-26-35-42
(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-two)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments