Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

04-16-17-28-35-45

(four, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-five)

July 19, 2021 8:58 PM

