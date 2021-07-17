Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

02-06-11-20-26-39

(two, six, eleven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $4.3 million

