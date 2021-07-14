Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:

0-0-8

(zero, zero, eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

July 14, 2021 9:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

July 14, 2021 9:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

July 14, 2021 9:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

July 14, 2021 9:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 14, 2021 9:22 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

July 14, 2021 9:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service