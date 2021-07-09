Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

09-18-27-30-38

(nine, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

04-05-06-09-10-24-30-33-36-38-52-57-66-70-72-73-74-76-77-79

(four, five, six, nine, ten, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

03-15-16-22

(three, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two)

06-37-39-41-46, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2

(six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

July 09, 2021 9:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

July 09, 2021 9:23 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

July 09, 2021 9:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

July 09, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

July 09, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

July 09, 2021 8:46 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service