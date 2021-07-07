Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

05-11-22-35-39-49

(five, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-nine)

