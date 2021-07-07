Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
05-11-22-35-39-49
(five, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-nine)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
05-11-22-35-39-49
(five, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-nine)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments