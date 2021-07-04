Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

04-14-16-19-22

(four, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

02-10-15-23-24-26-29-33-41-43-44-55-57-60-61-62-65-69-71-74

(two, ten, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-four)

01-07-22-31-46-48

(one, seven, twenty-two, thirty-one, forty-six, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million

06-09-12-20

(six, nine, twelve, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

26-40-41-55-65, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twenty-six, forty, forty-one, fifty-five, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

