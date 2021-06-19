Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
5-8-9
(five, eight, nine)
02-15-27-38-41
(two, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one)
03-04-09-10-12-20-22-23-26-31-36-38-50-51-54-57-58-59-66-76
(three, four, nine, ten, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-six, seventy-six)
01-05-06-19
(one, five, six, nineteen)
14-36-44-46-53, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $52 million
Comments