WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
19-29-34-44-50, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-four, fifty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
