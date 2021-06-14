WA Lottery

Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

13-20-22-32-40

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

03-04-06-14-34-40-48-52-55-56-60-61-70-71-72-73-76-77-78-79

(three, four, six, fourteen, thirty-four, forty, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-one, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

12-14-17-18-23-28

(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

03-05-17-23

(three, five, seventeen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

