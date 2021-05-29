Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
04-06-32-37-41
(four, six, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
02-04-06-07-11-12-16-26-28-34-38-43-44-46-62-64-66-70-71-73
(two, four, six, seven, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three)
18-19-27-28-40-49
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million
08-15-16-17
(eight, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
11-13-22-27-46, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $253 million
