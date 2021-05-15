Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
02-13-15-29-42-48
(two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-eight)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
02-13-15-29-42-48
(two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-eight)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments