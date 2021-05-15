Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

02-13-15-29-42-48

(two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 15, 2021 8:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

May 15, 2021 8:47 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

May 15, 2021 8:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 15, 2021 8:50 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

May 15, 2021 8:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

May 15, 2021 8:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service