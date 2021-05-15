Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
02-03-08-19
(two, three, eight, nineteen)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
02-03-08-19
(two, three, eight, nineteen)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments