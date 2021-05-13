Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

02-08-15-31-38

(two, eight, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

05-06-07-11-13-24-27-28-39-43-49-56-59-61-62-68-74-76-77-80

(five, six, seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven, eighty)

02-18-22-23

(two, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $430 million

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 13, 2021 9:10 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

May 13, 2021 9:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

May 13, 2021 9:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

May 13, 2021 8:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

May 13, 2021 8:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

May 13, 2021 8:37 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service