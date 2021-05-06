Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
03-13-15-33-42
(three, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-three, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
08-10-15-17-19-20-25-28-34-35-37-41-43-45-47-51-72-75-77-79
(eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-one, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
07-11-13-18
(seven, eleven, thirteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $370 million
Estimated jackpot: $157 million
