Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

4-9-3

(four, nine, three)

03-13-15-33-42

(three, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-three, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

08-10-15-17-19-20-25-28-34-35-37-41-43-45-47-51-72-75-77-79

(eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-one, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

07-11-13-18

(seven, eleven, thirteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $370 million

Estimated jackpot: $157 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

May 06, 2021 9:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

May 06, 2021 9:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

May 06, 2021 9:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

May 05, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

May 05, 2021 9:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 05, 2021 9:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service