Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

15-22-30-41-42, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

(fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, forty-one, forty-two; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

