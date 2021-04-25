Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-08-26-31-37
(four, eight, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
