WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
4-8-3
(four, eight, three)
01-03-12-36-37
(one, three, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
05-08-10-11-43-45-50-58-60-62-63-65-66-68-69-70-72-74-76-79
(five, eight, ten, eleven, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
01-22-27-30-31-44
(one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, forty-four)
05-12-13-16
(five, twelve, thirteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
14-16-23-50-53, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, fifty, fifty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
